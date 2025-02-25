A replica of a burial cloth that was said to have been used to wrap the body of Jesus following his Crucifixion is to go on display locally.

The replica of the Shroud of Turin, presented by the Knights Templar, is heading to the area, as it will be on display at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham from February 27 to March 3, at St John’s Church in Barnack from May 17 to May 18 and Crowland Abbey from August 4 to August 10.

It is the exact scale of a linen cloth that was said to have been known for centuries as the burial shroud used to wrap the body of Jesus after the Crucifixion.

A replica of the Shroud of Turin is coming to St Wulfram's Church in Grantham.

Brother John Michael, of Templars Today, is inviting believers and non-believers to experience the replica up close.

It is 4.4m long - equivalent to 14ft - and was made about 20 years ago. It has also been on show in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The Shroud of Turin was also on display at Crowland Abbey last August.

An official launch event is being held at St Wulfram’s Church on February 27 at 6.30pm, however people will need to contact the office for more information.

On the other days it can be seen from 10am until 6pm on February 28 and March 1, from midday until 6pm on March 2 and 10am until 2pm on March 3.

Admission is free but donations are welcome.