Police have received several reports of a man allegedly watching children in a park and exposing himself.

Lincolnshire Police was made aware of several social media posts of a man watching children in a park and exposing himself in the Fulbeck area,

Officers say they take reports like this “extremely seriously” and following the reports, officers have carried out searches in Fulbeck, spoken to children and their parents and also viewed video footage.

Lincolnshire Police take reports of this nature ‘extremely seriously’.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Based on the information we have been given, we understand that this man was urinating in a public place, and we have not identified any offences relating to indecent exposure or other risk to children.

“We will of course continue to take any further reports seriously, and encourage people to make reporting any incident to the police their first port of call.

“As parents, you will want to be sure everything is being done to keep your children safe and that’s what we’ve done, and will continue to do with your help.”

Anyone who wishes to report anything to Lincolnshire Police should call them on 101.