A frustrated resident who reported dangerous bike riding fears police have not taken his complaints seriously.

Peter Croft reported riders in Grantham on March 20, including one seen riding the wrong way down Swinegate and another on the pavement in Gonerby Road, passing close to a pedestrian and a car.

In both instances, the rider was dressed in mainly dark clothing and appeared to be wearing a face covering.

In one incident the biker was seen travelling the wrong way down a one-way road at speed. Image: Supplied.

He says he had witnessed similar incidents in Longcliffe Road and Oakdale Crescent recently.

However, in its response, Lincolnshire Police said: "At this time, a crime has not been identified."

They then recommended: "If possible, to speak to the owner of the bike… and see if you are able to ask them not to misuse the road.

"Whilst this is not illegal, this is still a traffic offence and will be recorded on our crime management system in case we receive further calls to do with this vehicle," they said.

Mr Croft found this advice “concerning”, given the potential dangers and the offender's hidden identity including through hooded clothing and balaclava-style coverings.

He feared they might have weapons or other items concealed on them.

"I don't know whether to be shocked or angry, but most of all, I feel incredibly isolated and more vulnerable by the police's complete lack of concern, and their recommendation that I should try and talk to the perpetrator and 'ask them not to misuse the road,'" said Mr Croft.

"Should I try and stop a 50-100kg motorised bike, at 20-30mph, being ridden by someone who is wantonly riding recklessly and illegally and obviously avoiding identification? And what if they run into me? What if they have a knife?"

Mr Croft was already discouraged when police advised him to report a previous incident online.

Mr Croft said he was shocked by the response from Lincolnshire Police. Image: Supplied.

This process discouraged him from continuing, as he had to commit to attending court.

The emails were anonymised by crediting them as coming from "contact management operators" 3214581 and 3214708.

Mr Croft has now raised a formal complaint with the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner about the issues with the online reporting system and the lack of follow-up on these incidents.

A police spokesperson said: "We are sorry to learn of Mr Croft's concerns."

The force said that due to a formal complaint and investigation in progress, it was unable to provide further comment as it may undermine any investigation.

When initially contacted, police said similar incidents had been reported in Lincoln and Boston and advised further reports.

Lincolnshire Police made anti-social behaviour among young people a top priority for January to March.

However, this was mainly around an identified group of five or six young people linked to assaults, damage and disorder.

Officers say they have increased foot and bike patrols around the town centre in response.

Lincolnshire Police’s 2025/26 district plans focus on ASB and road safety, targeting the ‘Fatal Five’: speeding, drink- and drug-driving, careless driving, seatbelt offences and mobile phone use.

The force said officers would be deploying to high-risk locations and support Community Speed Watch volunteers to address dangerous driving in the district.

This is also on top of work to disrupt drug trading and the exploitation of young people across county lines across the whole of Lincolnshire.