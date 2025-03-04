An Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party was held at a care home.

Children from Poplar Farm School visited Newton House Care Home in Grantham to host the tea party as part of the school’s monthly visit.

A host of activities took place as part of the tea party, including Alice in Wonderland activity packs, completing word searches and puzzling, as well as tasty treats including cupcakes, marshmallow slices and unicorn biscuits.

Residents and staff at Newton House Care Home in Grantham

Some of the children enjoying the activities.

Karen Olivant, head of activities at the care home, said: “It is beautiful to watch the children’s confidence grow each time they visit and see just how important these activities are.

“Our residents look forward to seeing them every month and enjoy spending quality time with them.”

A resident from Newton House

The schoolchildren visit the care home each month to promote intergenerational relationships, connections between people of different age groups.