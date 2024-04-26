Residents have shared what they think a shopping centre could be turned into as it goes up for sale for the fourth time in 10 years.

The George Shopping Centre, in Grantham’s High Street, will go up for auction on Thursday, May 16, with a guide price of £1.55 million.

The Grade II listed building was previously sold in 2020 for just over £1 million, in 2017 for also over £1 million and sold twice in 2015.

The George Shopping Centre.

Grantham residents have taken to social media to share their thoughts on its current state, with some saying it “should have been left as it was”, in relation to its former purpose as a hotel before it was turned into a shopping centre in the 1990s.

Kel Nelson said it should be changed back “as much as possible to its former glory as a hotel”.

She added: “Get that amazing ballroom going again and make it a vintage experience people would be willing to travel across the country.

“So many people wish they had lived in a time of dressing up and going dancing that way before discos and clubs.

“It’s coming back and boy this place is perfect. If only my pockets were as deep as my ideas.”

Kathy Laxon shared how she used to work in the former hotel bar. She said: “There used to be quite a lot of filming in the area and the actors often stayed at the George [such as] Diana Rigg, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Fullerton, to name just a few.”

Lucy Mapletoft questioned why the building could not be “filled with fun things to do like crazy golf, laser tag, arcades etc have bars, restaurants and activities where people can go and spend time”.

She added: “[It will] also get the youths out and doing some fun since youth centres aren’t really a thing anymore.

“It really has potential and it will be a shame to waste it and build more houses and flats.

“Grantham needs more excitement and fun in the town.”

Some people suggested an indoor market would suit the building.

Jenifer Evans said an indoor market would be “fabulous”. She added: “So many shops could be filled with decent rates.”

Coun Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind, Grantham St Vincent’s) said the centre could act as a “much needed site for our heritage centre”.

She said: “We had 1,000 visitors in a week for our First World War exhibition and Sopwith Camel in the foyer on display.”

The building includes 40 retail units over two floors - some which are filled and others vacant - six office suites, a storage unit and car parking for 41 vehicles.

In 2022, plans were approved by South Kesteven District Council to remove the building’s glazed roof from the internal courtyard to make way for potential flats over the existing shopping centre.

What do you think the George Shopping Centre could be turned into? Let us know in the comments