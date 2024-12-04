Care home staff and residents have celebrated a national Scottish holiday.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham welcomed Scottish dancers on St Andrew’s Day last Saturday (November 30).

The dancers were a part of the Grantham u3a group, who also explained the name of each dance and the story behind them to residents.

Resident Ann, who is from Scotland, said: “Watching the dancing reminds me of being a little girl and dancing.”

General manager Kerry Angeloni said: “I thought it was a perfect occasion to celebrate an afternoon steeped in age-old tradition as well as getting a spot of Scottish food tasting.”



