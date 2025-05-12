A group of volunteers are helping keep their village clean through an initiative that has removed hundreds of bottles, bags of litter and unusual items from roads and lanes.

Launched in 2021 as CUBE-21, the Bottesford Wombles were started by resident David Paine, 57, to encourage others to litterpick in their own time.

Backed by Bottesford Parish Council and inspired by a scheme in Spalding, David secured funding for free litterpickers, bin bags and pooper scoopers.

Village volunteers clear lanes of rubbish including 150 bottles and a bowling ball. Photo: Supplied

“I wanted people to be inspired by others doing it, and if you have free equipment it’s going to be a much more attractive prospect than if someone has to physically go and buy it themselves.

“I just wanted people to have the ability to do whatever they wanted for free and in a way that fitted in with their daily lives.”

About 60 residents now have free kits, with many keeping in touch via WhatsApp.

More than 60 villagers have signed up to a scheme to help tackle roadside litter. Photo: Supplied

Most pick litter individually, although some coordinate joint clean-ups.

Volunteer Paul Jacobs, 64, who focuses on the village outskirts, said the most common waste is fast food packaging, cans and plastic bottles — but some finds are more unusual.

“There is a minority, but very persistent, group of people who seem to think that the countryside is just their personal waste tip,” said Paul.

Unusual items found during litter picks include a bowling ball and gas canister. Photo: Supplied

In one 100m stretch of Longhedge Lane, he cleared 150 empty alcohol bottles, which he said was “quite worrying”.

He also found a gas canister, an artificial Christmas tree and a crown green bowling ball.

“Sadly, 90% of what we collect is recyclable,” he said.

Organisers say the group's flexible approach encourages individual responsibility. Photo: Supplied

Paul, who retired in 2020, said he had always been environmentally conscious, enjoying countryside walks and birdwatching.

“I just thought, ‘Well, I’m retired now, I’ve got a bit more time on my hands,’ so I went and collected a load of gear from David, and I’ve been doing that now for five years.”

He raised concerns about a road near the Nottingham Lane side of the village, where debris from lorries regularly blows into verges.

Bottesford volunteers say most of what they collect could have been recycled. Photo: Supplied

“I filled 15 bin liners in recent weeks, and that was only halfway,” he said.

“It can feel like a losing battle,” he added. However, he said the group’s collective effort and desire to keep their community clean motivates them to continue.

While the group praises Melton Borough Council’s efforts, they say responses to fly-tipping can be slow

Paul added: “They say 52 hours to respond, but it’s usually weeks. I’d rather they were honest about the timescales.”

David’s motivations began with a desire to reduce dog mess — his own dog had a habit of eating it — but the group’s remit has grown.

“It’s about keeping the parish pleasant for everyone,” he said.

“Littering isn’t hard to avoid — just use a bin.”

Villagers interested in joining can contact David on 07913 432108.