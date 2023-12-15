A Grantham street has come together once again to donate needed items to families.

For a third year in a row, residents along Wroxall Drive, in Grantham, have collected food, toiletries and gifts to donate to those in need.

David Martin, who lives along the road, said: “A dozen volunteers filled several wheelbarrows and a large garden cart multiple times with gifts from the street's residents.

Residents collected over 20 bags of items for those in need.

“Over 20 bags (118 kg) of groceries and £22.30 was delivered to the Grantham Foodbank The Trussell Trust.”

Dorothy Gaughan, coordinator of the foodbank, said that the “kind generations will help us restore dignity and put smiles on local families' faces.”

Donations were taken to the Grantham Foodbank.

Andy Maddison, of Grantham Poverty Concern, also said: “It's a hugely generous donation and will make a lot of our clients and families very happy.

Residents along Wroxall Drive in Grantham came together for a third year in a row to donate items.

“We really appreciate the continued support.”