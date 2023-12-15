Residents along Wroxall Drive in Grantham collected needed items for third year in a row
A Grantham street has come together once again to donate needed items to families.
For a third year in a row, residents along Wroxall Drive, in Grantham, have collected food, toiletries and gifts to donate to those in need.
David Martin, who lives along the road, said: “A dozen volunteers filled several wheelbarrows and a large garden cart multiple times with gifts from the street's residents.
“Over 20 bags (118 kg) of groceries and £22.30 was delivered to the Grantham Foodbank The Trussell Trust.”
Dorothy Gaughan, coordinator of the foodbank, said that the “kind generations will help us restore dignity and put smiles on local families' faces.”
Andy Maddison, of Grantham Poverty Concern, also said: “It's a hugely generous donation and will make a lot of our clients and families very happy.
“We really appreciate the continued support.”