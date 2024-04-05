Residents are delighted with a hotel owner’s plans to expand into a former high street bank.

Dean Harrison, owner of Grade I listed Angel and Royal Hotel in High Street, Grantham, announced plans earlier this week to expand into the former Halifax bank next door.

Grantham residents took to social media to share their joy in the proposed plans, with Megg Smith stating it was the “facelift” the town needed.

The Angel & Royal.

Dean plans to invest £400,000 into the works, which could see the dining service extended and a new drinks space proposed to stay open on Fridays and Saturdays until 2am.

He also wants to install a bar on the first floor and use it as a function room for parties, including a stage and a dance floor for up to 60 people.

The plans prompted a surge of responses on our Facebook page.

Dean Harrison, owner of the Angel & Royal Hotel in Grantham.

James Truman said the extended venue will be a “quality addition”.

He added: “Great idea and absolutely spot on for Grantham - well done Dean.

“Grantham is so short of decent places to eat, drink and dance.”

Tracey Dixon said it was a “fantastic idea “ and it was “so refreshing to read something so positive”.

She added: “[The] town needs something next and this will really lift spirits!”

Other Grantham businesses also shared their excitement for the plans, with a spokesperson for Alexander Kent Interiors in the George Shopping Centre congratulating Dean.

They said: “Fantastic news, wishing Dean and the team lots of luck.

“I’m sure they’ll make it a success.”

On the proposals, Dean told LincsOnline that he felt they would “give more choice in Grantham for different kinds of experience people are looking for”.

If successful, another 20 to 25 jobs could be created alongside the 45 people already employed at the venue.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the comments.