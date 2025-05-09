Residents have been evacuated from their homes as a result of a suspected gas leak.

The issue occurred in Cambridge Street in Grantham at about 4.45pm this afternoon (Friday May 9).

The scene in Cambridge Street, Grantham

Emergency services are on the scene and the town centre road has been taped off. The full circumstances of the incident are not yet known.

This is the second problem of this nature in Grantham today — with the Sandon Campus of the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship shutting this morning due to a ‘suspected gas issue’.