Lincolnshire Police cordon off Willow Way, Allington Gardens, Grantham due to gas canister concerns

By Jenny Beake
Published: 10:09, 12 July 2025
Residents were evacuated from their properties following concerns about a gas canister last night (Friday, July 11).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and gas engineers attended Willow Way, Allington Gardens, Grantham in response to a gas canister in the area that could pose a safety risk.

Fire crews attended the scene at 16.55 and put in a cordon to make it safe.

People were evacuated from their properties. PHOTO: SUBMITTED
A police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who was impacted for your patience while we dealt with this incident.”

All residents who left their properties were able to re-enter and the cordon around the scene was lifted at 18.55.

This relates to Incident 326.

