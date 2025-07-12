Residents were evacuated from their properties following concerns about a gas canister last night (Friday, July 11).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and gas engineers attended Willow Way, Allington Gardens, Grantham in response to a gas canister in the area that could pose a safety risk.

Fire crews attended the scene at 16.55 and put in a cordon to make it safe.

People were evacuated from their properties. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

A police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who was impacted for your patience while we dealt with this incident.”

All residents who left their properties were able to re-enter and the cordon around the scene was lifted at 18.55.

This relates to Incident 326.