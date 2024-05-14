Residents have raised concerns over a proposed 250-home development, citing fears of strained infrastructure and inadequate services.

Bloor Homes’ proposals for land to the north of Somerby Hill and Bridge End Road, west of the Prince William of Gloucester Army Barracks, are recommended for approval on Thursday.

After the story was published last week, feedback from the local community highlighted worries about the impact of the development on essential facilities such as hospitals, schools, and roads.

Plans have been submitted for 250 new homes on land off Somerby Hill. Photo: Bloor Homes Ltd

Many, like Michael Gray, voiced safety concerns, warning against placing the housing estate entrance near the A52.

“It’s dangerous putting the entrance of a housing estate there! The A52 is like a race track and that is just before a corner going uphill. Goodbye hills and hollows if this goes ahead,” he said.

Meanwhile, Susan Swinburn emphasised the importance of securing infrastructure before further housing development.

The site plan for the development.

“They will all have two-three cars in each house. How can that road cope down to McDonald’s?” she said.

“With ever decreasing hospital services they should ban further house development till we have secure infrastructure.”

Website commenter “Council Taxpayer” wrote: “More rabbit hutches for Grantham. There are already hundreds of houses going up around the town, all terribly designed by builders who don't give a damn about design or Green space.

Plans have been submitted for 250 new homes on land off Somerby Hill. Photo: Bloor Homes Ltd

“There is no need for any more houses in Grantham all it will do is make the queues for McDonald's bigger creating yet more chaos.”

Community members stressed the need for comprehensive planning to address existing challenges in the town.

Paula Czarnecki, argued that: “Unless you improve the vital facilities, infrastructure and roads in Grantham first this will be an absolute disaster.”

However, there were some slightly different takes, with Mark Wakerley suggesting “If this doesn’t justify a Primark I’ve no idea what will.”

Website member “Conspiracab” wrote in response to “Council Taxpayer” that: “Those "rabbit hutches" are someone's dream, your home was once green space.

“National housing crisis! Crisis, What Crisis?” They added.

SKDC Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Ind), who participated in the Local Plan consultation, expressed disappointment with the masterplan, advocating for a case-by-case evaluation.

She added that: “New schools are coming with the new Spitalgate Heath development and a doctors surgery.”

The land surrounding the development has been earmarked for an urban extension of 3,500 to 4,000 homes. However, the closure of the barracks has been postponed until 2028.

The Bloor Homes proposal includes a mix of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom properties, varying in type from maisonettes to detached houses.

Of the 250 homes, 75 (30 percent) will be designated as affordable housing, split among rented, shared ownership, and first homes.

The proposal includes provisions for over 2.6 hectares of open space.

NHS Lincolnshire has requested £165,500 to expand capacity in the Grantham Primary Care Network to mitigate the development’s impact.

Over £800,000 has also been requested for highway improvements including the Gainsborough Corner and Harrowby Lane junction and the Somerby Hill and Bridge End Road cycleways.

Council officers have recommended approving the application, citing its substantial contribution to the council’s housing supply and affordable housing needs.

They assert the proposals have an appropriate layout and provide high-quality housing.