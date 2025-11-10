A burst water main has caused widespread water outages across Grantham this afternoon (Monday).

Anglian Water confirmed the disruption is mainly affecting Dysart Road, Harlaxton Road, Trent Road and streets near Dudley Road.

Customers in these areas may experience very low pressure or no water at all.

The company said engineers are working to repair the main and hope the supply will return by 3.30pm. Updates will be provided if the restoration time changes.

Elsewhere in Lincolnshire, towns including Crowland, Deeping, Market Deeping and West Deeping are also facing water interruptions.

These follow the recent repair of a burst inlet pipe at Wilsthorpe Reservoir, with normal supply expected by 5pm.

A map of the affected areas according to Anglian Water.

Residents are advised to check the Anglian Water website for the latest updates.