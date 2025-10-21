Households across South Kesteven have largely adapted to the new bin collection schedule introduced in September, say council leaders.

The district council brought in changes to bin and sack collection days in a bid to improve efficiency, resilience, and reliability across its 465-square-mile area on Monday, September 15.

Coun Rhys Baker (Ind), cabinet member for environment and waste, said the council was pleased with the public response.

Changes included fewer and longer bin collection rounds.

“South Kesteven District Council is very pleased to see the way our residents have embraced this change and we thank them for supporting new collection days – and for alerting us when they think we’ve missed them out,” he said.

The council invested in additional customer service support and public information to ease the transition.

Coun Baker apologised that some bins were missed in the early weeks adding: “In some cases this was due to rounds overrunning on their new day, while in others it was down to customers getting the wrong day - but we returned to all of them as soon as we could to provide a continuous service.”

Stickers were placed on bins in the South Kesteven area ahead of the changes to remind residents. Photo: Iliffe Media

Residents can check their revised bin days online via www.southkesteven.gov.uk/binday

The changes are part of the first major update to collection rounds in 12 years.

More than 80,000 bins are now emptied through 75 newly designed rounds, aimed at creating shorter, faster, and more logical routes while reducing travel distances for collection crews.

Coun Baker emphasised that the service is now more resilient to external pressures

He said further data would be presented to the upcoming environment committee on November 10 to review service figures.

Work is ongoing to improve the online postcode search and reporting of missed collections, ensuring households continue to receive reliable waste services.

The council urges anyone struggling with the new arrangements to contact waste and recycling staff for assistance.

