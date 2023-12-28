Wilsford residents have ‘fun’ time with annual window advent calendar
Residents have had fun creating a village advent calendar for a third year in a row.
Throughout December, residents in Wilsford decorated their windows once again to mark each day of a traditional advent calendar.
Rebecca Mezzo, organiser behind the advent calendar, said that this year’s windows were “fab”.
She added: “[It’s been going for] three years now.
“It was fun and great. New people in the village took part and others are planning to do it again next year.”
