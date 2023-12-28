Residents have had fun creating a village advent calendar for a third year in a row.

Throughout December, residents in Wilsford decorated their windows once again to mark each day of a traditional advent calendar.

Rebecca Mezzo, organiser behind the advent calendar, said that this year’s windows were “fab”.

Number 1 in the advent calendar.

She added: “[It’s been going for] three years now.

Number 2 in the advent calendar.

“It was fun and great. New people in the village took part and others are planning to do it again next year.”

Number 3 in the advent calendar.

Number 5 in the advent calendar.

Number 6 in the advent calendar.

Number 7 in the advent calendar.

Number 8 in the advent calendar.

Number 9 in the advent calendar.

Number 10 in the advent calendar.

Number 11 in the advent calendar.

Number 12 in the advent calendar.

Number 13 in the advent calendar.

Number 14 in the advent calendar.

Number 15 in the advent calendar.

Number 16 in the advent calendar.

Number 17 in the advent calendar.

Number 19 in the advent calendar.

Number 20 in the advent calendar.

Number 21 in the advent calendar.

Number 22 in the advent calendar.

Number 23 in the advent calendar.

Number 24 in the advent calendar.

