A park visitor centre is opening its doors to cold and vulnerable residents as the temperature drops.

Wyndham Park Visitor Centre in Grantham is offering a free warm space throughout the winter, running until early Spring 2026.

The centre will open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11am to 3pm, providing a heated environment for the community to escape the cold and rising energy costs.

Wyndham Park visitor centre will offer a free heated space, games, books and social activities weekly. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Visitors can enjoy board games, jigsaw puzzles, books, colouring sheets, and are encouraged to bring their own activities, including knitting or needlework.

Staff hope residents will share skills and connect with others in a welcoming environment.

A social media post from the park said: “Everyone has the right to be warm and everyone at Wyndham Park Visitor Centre warm space will be treated with dignity and respect”

Occasional scheduled events will take place, such as book club sessions or coffee mornings for local deaf groups.

Well-behaved dogs are also welcome.