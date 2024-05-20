Residents have shared their frustrations over further delays to an outlet village being built — and called for more focus on the high street.

Last week, it was announced Grantham’s Designer Outlet Village, proposed to be between the A1 and Spittlegate Level, had been pushed back to summer 2026 by developers Rioja Estates.

The delays come as “world events have seriously delayed” the construction, including the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and the Ukrainian war.

A visual of the £100 million Rioja designer outlet village to be built in Grantham.

Grantham residents took to social media to share their views on the delay.

Debra King summed up the scepticism show by many readers, saying it: “Will never happen in other words.”

Ian West agreed with this sentiment. He said: “Pushed back to never. Have you noticed the huge demand for retail space? No, me neither.

“There is more chance of me winning the lottery than this development happening.”

How part of the designer outlet village will look.

Other residents have called for more of a variety of shops in Grantham’s high street instead of a focus on out-ot-town developments.

Christine Dibben said: “Let's get a variety of quality shops in the high street instead of all the beauty/nail and hair units.

“What is the point of spending all the money making Grantham look good if they are going to drive people out of town to do their shopping!”

Phil Ashcroft also agreed and said: “We have dead high streets.

An artist's impression of how the designer outlet village will look.

“They are the places that need to be revived. We need independent shops and street markets, businesses that will circulate money locally.”

Despite criticism from a majority of residents, Nathan Everest said he: “Can’t wait for this to open.”

He added: “Hopefully it will be back on track soon. Hurry up and get started.”

Last year, the outlet village’s opening date was pushed back to 2025 for similar reasons — including the effects of Brexit, interest rates and other factors resulting in rising costs.

The shopping village is set to be built over two phases, with the first phase opening with about 80 units and the second phase with 35 to 40 units.

Two hotels are also planned to be built on the site, expected to attract 3.5 million visitors per year.

What do you think? Let us know your views in the comments below…