Grantham residents have reacted to the announcement of the closure of a High Street bank.

Last week, Barclays confirmed they will be closing the High Street branch on Wednesday, April 17, as it only has 11 regular customers.

The decision to close comes as “visits to branches continue to fall”, said a spokesperson for Barclays.

Barclays in High Street, Grantham.

Karen Allen said that her “elderly mother depends on this bank”.

She added: “She can’t do anything online, it’s disgusting.

A sign stating the closure at the branch.

“They’ve been downplaying it for years, making it difficult to use. How are people with sensory problems supposed to access their account.”

Pam Martin-Davison agreed that the upcoming closure was “appalling”.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

She added: “The reduced hours has had a massive effect on counter services as many of their loyal customers happened to be employed.

“The reduced hours bear no consideration for these customers.

“The closure will cause great concern for elderly and vulnerable people who have no technology or knowledge.”

Carlie Baxter said the news was “very disappointing” but thought there had been a push to use self service machines for “some time now”.

Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram’s) was notified of the upcoming closure by Barclays, as it lies within his ward.

In a reply to Barclays, he said it was a “great disappointment” to hear.

Coun Harrison added: “Whilst we Grantham councillors are working very hard to regenerate our town, news such as this is hard to swallow.

“I would like to ask what thought has been given to the 10% of customers who by your own figures you will now forsake or force to travel to Nottingham to deal with you?

“As well as taking employment away from the town this will facilitate yet another empty building.

“In my humble opinion if the figures are correct that only 10% of your custom is in person that is because banks have systematically offered less and less availability in person.

“What thought was given to those 10% who, by definition, are most likely more vulnerable people.”

If customers wish to visit a branch, the nearest will now be Nottingham, a drive of over 20 miles.

What do you think of the closure? Let us know in the comments below