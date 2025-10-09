Renewed warnings have been issued after a battery exploded in a refuse lorry during a collection.

An SKDC crew were collecting on Belton Lane in Great Gonerby when the battery exploded as the contents of a silver bin were crushed inside the vehicle.

“The crew heard the bang and quickly emptied their load into a layby to prevent a fire.

Crew empties recyclables to prevent fire after battery detonates in lorry. Photo: SKDC

Grantham firefighters quickly doused the smouldering waste.

The quick thinking by the crew prevented injuries and damage to the £250,000 lorry.

SKDC’s cabinet member for environment and waste, Coun Rhys Baker, praised the operatives and fire service for their professionalism.

Firefighters douse smouldering waste following refuse lorry explosion. Photo: SKDC

“We regularly remind our residents about putting the right thing in the right bin,” he said.

“Batteries and vapes have never gone in any of our bins. They are a real fire risk and these fires can spread very quickly.

“As we see more and more battery-powered devices in our lives, I want to remind everyone to dispose of their batteries, including vapes, phones and electronic toys, responsibly.

“We want to thank our crew for their vigilance and the fire service for their quick response.

“Together, their professionalism and quick thinking prevented this incident from escalating on this occasion.”

Residents are advised not to place batteries in any wheelie bin.

Instead, SKDC advises placing them in a small bag tied to the bin lid for collection.

Supermarkets and hardware stores also provide drop-off points, while larger or built-in batteries, such as those from laptops, power tools or electric toothbrushes, should be taken to Lincolnshire’s Household Waste Recycling Centres.

For more details, visit the Right Thing Right Bin page on the council’s website.