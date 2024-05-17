Residents have seen a rise in rats from a nearby housing development.

Since building began on 400 homes at Rectory Farm in Grantham began, people in the area have seen an increase in rodents.

One resident on a private Facebook group said the situation is “horrendous”.

A drone image of the Rectory Farm site in Grantham. Photo: Paul Clark

Councillor Paul Martin (Con, Grantham Arnoldfield) has notified Environmental Health of the problem.

He said: “It’s not a huge problem, but clearly a rise in numbers of displaced rats has occurred following the commencement of the Rectory Farm development.

“Some residents have asked what can be done.

“The advice from the Environmental Health team is that there is little action available to the developer to reduce pest numbers, given the scope of the development and availability of alternative food sources baiting is unlikely to have any impact.

“The pests and their activity should dissipate over the coming weeks and residents in the area should be advised to ensure that they don’t provide shelter, food or water sources.

“They may also wish to consider baiting their own properties if they believe they have nests.”

Developers the Vistry Group have been approached for a further comment.

The British Pest Control Control Association lists advice on how households can prevent rats coming onto their property. This includes:

• Eliminating gaps - eliminate gaps around pipes, under sheds, potential entrance points and seal them up.

• Tackling nests - remove any potential nesting sites by keeping gardens tidy, clearing any piles of wood or debris and cutting overgrown grass.

• Drains - Check drain covers are in a good state

• Feeding birds - if feeding birds, make sure to not do it in excess or use a bird table or feeder if possible.

• Cover - cover any household waste where rats could get access to.

Anyone who has concerns of rats can contact South Kesteven District Council’s Environmental Health team by emailing EHS@Southkesteven.gov.uk.

Any other issues that could be caused by the Rectory Farm development can contact Coun Martin by email at Paul.Martin@southkesteven.gov.uk.