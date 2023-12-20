Residents claimed that a doctor’s surgery refused to help a woman in her 80s after she fell on the pavement nearby and was left ‘screaming in pain’.

The elderly patient – who fell at Newgate Street Carpark, Bingham at lunch time yesterday (Tuesday, December 19) – was said to have been refused treatment by Bingham Medical Centre while she waited for an ambulance.

The woman, who was with her husband, was supported by residents after the fall. They brought her a blanket and pillow while she was lying on the floor bleeding.

It was said that residents went to the surgery to ask for help and that the staff there declined to go and check on the elder woman as an ambulance was on its way.

“It is a very upsetting situation, the last thing you want to see is an old lady lying on the floor screaming in pain,” said Nicholas Field-Richards, a resident who was supporting the woman in her 80s.

He added: “It is very frustrating that no one from the surgery didn’t come in and help as she was about 100 to 200 metres away from their front door as she is a vulnerable person.

“The least they could have done even if they couldn’t help her was to reassure her that everything was going to be alright and that an ambulance was on its way, but they couldn’t even be bothered, I can’t even believe it.”

The lady, who was said to have cancer, was diagnosed with a broken hip when the ambulance arrived at the scene an hour and half later.

Mr Field-Richards said: “The woman had a pillow under her head that someone brought and it had blood in it. She had a nasty head injury.

“It was a relief when the ambulance arrived and helped her.”

The patient was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre hospital in Nottingham.

The Bingham Medical Centre, run by Belvoir Health Group, refused to comment on the situation.