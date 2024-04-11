Campaigners are intensifying opposition to a proposed gas manufacturing plant on the borders of Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, and Rutland.

Ironstone Energy plans to build an anaerobic digestion plant between Gunby and Sewstern to produce enough biogas to heat a town ‘the size of Grantham’.

But the Block Ironstone Energy Action Group is voicing concerns about potential environmental and quality-of-life impacts, including anticipated increases in heavy goods vehicle (HGV) traffic and the size and height of proposed structures.

Protesters at the site on Saturday. | Image: Toby Roberts

Campaigners have just held a weekend nature walk and afternoon tea in Sewstern, with more than 50 taking part.

Campaigner Janine Liladhar, said: “It was a very windy afternoon but this didn’t prevent people coming out to walk and/or take afternoon tea.

“There were several families, including two families of three generations, and it was clear that they were concerned not only for their own health and wellbeing but also those of their children and grandchildren.“

Banners and placards at the site. | Image: Toby Roberts

Nearly 1,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org.

Another campaigner, Jen McAlpine, said the number was ‘significant’ considering the size of the villages in the area.

“There are really only 22 houses just in Gunby and that shows how inappropriate the scale and size of the development is. It’s bigger than all of our villages,” she said.

A general shot of the area the plant will be located in. | Image: Toby Roberts

“It’s not going to help any of us. We’re so rural it’s not like we’re in the middle of an industrial town.”

Concerns focus on communications between the landowner and the biogas company with nearby villages.

Campaigners say the plans go against the district local plan and they criticise the loss of farmland, and the use of greenfield land rather than previously developed brownfield sites.

An example of an AD plant elsewhere.

They also criticise a proposed 19m-high structure and believe infrastructure is inadequate and that that a new road will have to be built.

They feel there will be no benefit to the community.

“They do state that their site will produce enough electricity to fuel a town the size of Grantham but none of the electricity will be used by local households, and possibly not by households at all,” said Janine.

| Image: Toby Roberts

The Block Ironstone Energy Action Group also believe that the number of HGVs could be far greater than the company estimates, with associated noise pollution and diesel fumes.

Further concerns were raised about the smell of fermenting silage.

Opponents have noted that while some villages received information about the proposals, others were not adequately informed, and that the quality of information, particularly regarding the size of the buildings and the destination of the generated electricity, was not good enough.

| Image: Toby Roberts

Ironstone Energy conducted a public consultation, which it said included letters going to 2,000 homes and businesses in the area. Its public exhibitions were attended by 115 people.

The company said homes and businesses in Colsterworth, Stainby, Buckminster, Sewstern, Gunby, and South Witham were contacted directly during the consultation and that information about the proposals had been made available on the project’s website, which has been live since autumn last year.

Some residents had also been invited to visit an operational Future Biogas plant.

The proposed location for the plant. Photo: Ironstone Energy

Ironstone Energy said an access route would be built from the B676 to avoid HGV traffic through villages such as Gunby or Sewstern and said during normal operations HGV traffic on the B676 will increase by up to 2%, with an additional increase of up to 4% during harvest.

“All our vehicles are tracked and managed, from field to site,” said a statement.

“All these fields are already farmed, generating existing harvest traffic for sugar beet, wheat and other crops.”

The company has said it will provide a community fund of £40,000 a year for the plant's lifetime to support projects such as traffic calming, sustainable farming practices, local employment, and ancillary services.

It also said it has amended initial plans with measures to help screen the site from view, and that the height of the domed structures on site would be “only marginally above” a mature woodland.

It is proposing measures to minimise noise, odour and light pollution. An independent odour assessment will be submitted with the planning application, which has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

If granted permission, the plant will produce green gas for industrial buyers to replace fossil gas in the energy grid.

“This shifts the financial burden of decarbonising industrial gas demand from the taxpayer to industry,” said the company.

Campaigners plan to host a further “campaign gig” on May 4 in Sewstern. Details for the event are to be announced.