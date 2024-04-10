Residents of have come together to oppose plans for a 628-home development on a greenfield site.

Organised by the Gonerby Hill Foot Community Group, the protest aims to save the cherished green spaces off Belton Lane, Grantham, under threat of development in South Kesteven District Council’s latest Local Plan.

SKDC councillor Paul Martin (Con) started the community group, expressing concerns over the proposed construction, citing potential issues such as increased traffic congestion, pollution, and habitat loss.

Residents are calling for their green spaces to be protected.

“I can't put into words how annoyed I am watching the rural areas of our town disappear, and how much this will affect not only the people who live here now, but the impact on future generations,” he said, adding that people were “angry and disappointed”.

More than 600 members have joined the Gonerby Hill Foot Community Facebook group and hundreds signed an online petition on the Save Our Green Spaces (SOGS) website.

Additionally, volunteers are canvassing door-to-door to gather support for the cause, stressing the importance of preserving the area's natural beauty and biodiversity.

Resident Andrea McHugh voiced worries about the development's adverse effects, including traffic congestion, loss of green space, and environmental hazards like flooding.

“I have lived in this beautiful greenfield area for over 20 years, and this is the second time that planners have tried to develop the site,” she said.

She added that the green space had been “vital” to residents during lockdown.

Wildlife recorder Hayley Carmichael underscores the ecological significance of the area, highlighting the presence of threatened species and centuries-old trees at risk.

“These plans completely contradict the Government’s recent edict regarding building on brownfield sites wherever possible instead of our precious green spaces,” she said.

“So much UK wildlife is in decline, and we cannot afford to keep losing it due to lazy planning.”

Coun Martin urged residents to participate in the consultation phase and register objections before the April 25 deadline.

South Kesteven District Council is currently under purdah ahead of the May 2 Grantham Parish Council elections, when specific restrictions on communications activity are in place, and did not respond to a request for comment.