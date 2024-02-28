Residents of South Kesteven are being urged to actively participate in shaping the district's future through a comprehensive consultation process on the Local Plan.

The eight-week consultation period, starting tomorrow (Thursday, February 29), offers residents a chance to shape development strategies and policies until 2041.

South Kesteven District Council’s current Local Plan, adopted in 2020, is set for review to address evolving local housing requirements, employment land provisions, and accommodations for Gypsy and Traveller communities.

South Kesteven District Council offices. | Image: Stock

The review considers the Government's new method for housing needs, projecting a requirement of 14,020 new homes in South Kesteven by 2041 – 701 a year.

Councillor Phil Dilks (Ind), SKDC's cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “This document sets out the vision for development in South Kesteven for the next 17 years and it’s vital as many people as possible have the chance to understand and comment on the proposals.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

“Not only will it help shape how the district looks it will also have a major impact on efforts to tackle climate change, protect and enhance the environment and create sustainable communities.

“We want South Kesteven to be a thriving district to live in, work and visit, and the Local Plan has a major role to play in achieving that vision.”

“Consultation is an important part of the Local Plan review process and the views of the public are important to us.

”This consultation on the draft updated Local Plan provides an opportunity for the community and other key stakeholders to let us know their thoughts on our proposed policies and land allocations."

The consultation encompasses various stakeholders, including developers, landowners, and statutory consultees, alongside the general public.

Contributions can be made through the council's online consultation portal or via email and post.

Public consultation events will also be held to facilitate discussions and provide information.

Senior planning officers, Emma Whittaker and Shaza Brannon, will host two online public engagement events regarding South Kesteven's Local Plan.

The sessions, on March 20 and April 11, at 7.30pm, will cover topics such as housing, employment, climate change, and design.

The events will be streamed live on the council’s Public-I channel.

More information, including full details of public consultation events and the locations of printed information, can be found on South Kesteven’s website.

All feedback must be submitted by April 25th, 2024.