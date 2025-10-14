Residents are being invited to help spread happiness to disadvantaged children and adults in Eastern Europe as this year’s Rotary Shoe Box Appeal opens.

Organised locally by Rotary Grantham Kesteven, the national appeal has delivered over one million boxes in its 30-year history.

Volunteers ask donors to fill shoeboxes with gifts for one of three categories: children (0–four years), teenagers (up to 18 years), or households and older adults.

The Rotary Shoebox Appeal helps poor families in eastern Europe.

Organisers say each box could be the first real gift a recipient has received for a long time, bringing much-needed joy to communities across Eastern Europe.

For guidance on suitable items and packing instructions, visit www.rotaryshoebox.org

Boxes for the youngest children must only contain new items, while pre-loved toys in “as new” condition are accepted for older children.

Suggested items include toys, stationery, clothing accessories, toiletries, and household goods.

The appeal requests a £3 fee per box to cover delivery costs.

Donors can collect and return boxes at Grantham Tennis Club, Grantham House, or Maltings Dentist.

Organisers emphasise that boxes must be completely filled, contain good-quality items, and comply with customs regulations.

Items such as food, sweets, battery-operated toys, and flammable liquids are prohibited.

Collections close in the first week of November.