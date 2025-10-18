Residents are being to keep their windows and doors closed while the emergency services tackle a large fire.

An incident was reported at Mid UK Recycling, on the Copper Hill industrial estate in Barkston Heath — north east of Grantham — which was reported at 5.21pm.

Emergency services are tackling a fire at an industrial site. Photo: stock

The location is just south of Ancaster, but police say that smoke can be seen for several miles — including by motorists on the A52.

A screen grab of a video from the scene. Photo: RSM Photography

A spokesman said: “We are advising residents in the area to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke arising from the site. A number of local roads are also closed nearby.

“Motorists in the area are asked to drive with care as smoke can be seen from the A52. No injuries have so far been reported.”