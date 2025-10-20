Residents close to the site of a major fire are still being urged to keep windows and doors closed — as the impact of the incident continues into a third day.

The blaze began on Saturday evening (October 18) at the MID UK Recycling site at Barkston Heath, near Grantham.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.21pm. Photo: RSM Photography

Smoke billows from the MID UK Recycling site in Barkston Heath. Photo: Neil Pinfold

Firefighters worked through the night to bring it under control — but are still on site dealing with the incident on Monday.

The fire has caused serious damage to the MID UK Recycling site. Photo: Neil Pinfold

Fire crews tackled the flames at Mid UK Recycling at Barkston Heath. Photo: RSM Photography

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We are still on scene in Barkston Heath dealing with a large fire, our teams are working hard to extinguish and reduce the impact of smoke in the surrounding residential areas.

“For the next 12 hours we are advising residents in the areas of West Willoughby, Sudbrooke, Caythorpe, Honington and Normanton-on-Cliffe to keep windows and doors closed.

“The High Dike remains closed and is expected to stay that way for the rest of the day. Further updates will be provided in due course. Thank you for your understanding.”

It’s too early to say what the impact of the fire will be, given that the site handles recycling waste from South Kesteven.

A fire spokesman added: “This is an ongoing incident, and the scale of the damage is yet to be determined. However, Lincolnshire County Council are working directly with the contractor to to ensure collections and services operate as normal.”