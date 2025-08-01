Police are urging residents to remain vigilant following two recent shed burglaries.

The first incident took place overnight on Monday, July 28, when sheds were broken into on Oakleigh Road, in Grantham.

A second burglary was reported just two days later, on Wednesday, July 30, involving sheds on High Meadow in the town.

Police are investigating break-ins in Grantham sheds.

Investigations are ongoing but we’d like to ask homeowners to keep their eyes peeled, and to make sure their sheds are locked and secure,” a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said in a Facebook post.

“Alarms and good lighting can also prove to be good deterrents.”

Anyone with information about these incidents or others, is asked to report them to Lincolnshire Police on 101.