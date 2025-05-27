Residents of a town estate are angry after learning several green spaces are up for auction without consultation.

Jelson Homes, which developed the Sunningdale estate in Grantham and still owns it, has listed at least 11 green spaces for sale on sales website Rightmove, with bidding set to begin on June 11.

Long-time resident Jon Smyth said the move blindsided locals and raised questions about the company’s values.

Tom Childs Close, in Grantham. Photo: Rightmove/Kal Sangra Shonki Brothers

“I've lived on the Sunningdale estate for over 20 years, and one of its appeals when I first moved here was the fantastic green spaces surrounding the properties which are enjoyed and utilised by the residents, particularly our children,” Jon said.

Residents fear the sale could lead to development of new houses and less green space.

Carnoustie Close, in Grantham. Photo: Rightmove/Kal Sangra Shonki Brothers

“Naturally, residents are angry, concerned and upset about what lies ahead,” said Jon.

“The reasons why they have chosen to do this now are unclear, but the unanimous opinion is that it's an absolute disgrace.”

Jon added that neighbours only discovered the listings by chance and described the company’s actions as contrary to its public image, given that green spaces remain a prominent selling point in its newer developments.

Cavendish Way, Grantham. Photo: Rightmove/Kal Sangra Shonki Brothers

South Kesteven District councillor Elvis Stooke (Ind), who represents the area, shared residents’ frustration.

“The big issue here is the lack of consultation. Jelson may legally own the land, but ethically, they owed residents a discussion,” he said.

He feared new owners could pass maintenance costs to residents as service charges, adding: “People are rightly concerned. They feel left in the dark, and that’s not how community stewardship should work.”

Though the land is private and SKDC can’t block the sale, Elvis wants the auction paused so that residents, the council and Jelson Homes can hold a joint meeting.

The move by Jelson is similar to one it made in Stamford in 2014, which resulted in the new landowners of one of the sites looking for permission to build a two-bedroom property. The land was later dug up and trees and grass removed and an ongoing dispute over it being turned into a traveller site.

The listings have sparked a wider debate about long-term land ownership, development accountability and the future of public amenities on private estates.

Efforts are under way to organise a public response before the auction, with campaigners urging Jelson Homes to come to the table before it's too late.

Coun Stooke confirmed in a Facebook post that a meeting had been arranged for sometime this week to explore alternative options.

Approached for comment, a spokesperson for Jelson Homes said: “Jelson has been made aware of residents’ concerns and has a meeting arranged with the district council to explore options for the future management of the areas involved.”

South Kesteven District Council said it had nothing further to add to Coun Stooke’s information at this time.