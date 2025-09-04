A spa and golf resort has unveiled a £250,000 transformation of its flagship event space.

Belton Woods Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort in Belton, near Grantham, has refreshed The Oaks Suite, positioning it as a premier venue for conferences and celebrations.

The transformation introduces a contemporary design across the suite and lobby.

Upgrades include tech, décor and redesigned bar and lobby areas. Photo: Supplied

The new-look Oaks Lobby features a sweeping staircase, fresh décor and reimagined refreshment areas with a modern gantry and break-out stations.

Inside the Oaks Suite, rich dark oak doors and wall features remain, blending timeless elegance with modern upgrades.

Event organisers can now customise the venue’s lighting and digital signage, tailoring the space to match brand palettes or special themes.

Hotel team confident refreshed suite will impress guests. Photo: Supplied

General manager Michael Stenson said: “We’re thrilled to unveil the new look of The Oaks Suite.

“This refurbishment, combined with the dedication and professionalism of the Belton Woods team, reflects our commitment to providing exceptional event experiences, and we’re confident our guests will be impressed by the transformation.”

Event and groups sales manager Lindsay Duff, who has worked at Belton Woods for more than 20 years, described the changes as “stunning,” adding: “The results are already making a big impression.

Refurbishment gives Grantham’s Belton Woods a modern events edge. Photo: Supplied

“This transformation has elevated the space into a modern, elegant and versatile venue, perfect for everything from corporate events to special celebrations.”

The resort is part of The QHotels Collection, which operates 19 hotels and resorts across the UK.