A cocktail and tapas bar is putting fundraising on the menu.

Grantham’s Tap and Tonic is supporting Breast Cancer Now by hosting an Elegant Afternoon Tea event, complete with plenty of fun games to take part in.

Tap & Tonic, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

A raffle, number challenges and quizzes will be among the attractions at the Market Place venue on Sunday, August 24.

“We feel it’s important to give back to the community and support causes that touch so many lives,” said Danny Glover of Tap and Tonic.

“Breast Cancer Now is a charity particularly close to the hearts of our team and customers, so we wanted to do something positive to raise both awareness and funds for the incredible work they do.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise additional funds, with a £700 target.

However, more than £500 has already come in via kind donations.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and humbled to see such a generous response already,” Danny added.

“To have reached over 70% of our target before the event has even taken place is truly inspiring, and it really shows how supportive our community is.

“It’s given us an extra boost to make the event as special as possible - and hopefully smash the target.

“Guests can expect a fun and friendly afternoon with a variety of games and activities, including a raffle, a guess the number challenge, and a charity quiz, alongside our traditional afternoon tea.

“All activities are designed to get people involved while raising money for the cause.”

Information posted on the GoFundMe page explained: “We are raising funds to support Breast Cancer Now, an incredible charity dedicated to research, awareness, and providing vital support to those affected by breast cancer,”

“Every pound you donate brings us closer to a world where breast cancer no longer claims lives.

“On August 24 we're hosting a special Afternoon Tea event filled with delicious food, fantastic games, and great company, all in aid of this essential cause.

“Even if you can't join us in person, your generosity can still make an enormous impact.”

Tickets for the afternoon tea cost £20 per person and are available from Tap and Tonic.

You can visit the GoFund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-tap-and-tonic-grantham-in-making-a-difference?.