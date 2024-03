A building that houses a high street restaurant is now on the market for £575,000.

Heb Property Consultants is marketing the three storey property at 34-35 St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, which is occupied by Prezzo.

Prezzo has a lease until January 2041 and pays £51,500 rent per year.

The property is 5,557 sq ft and is in a “prime retail and leisure pitch”.