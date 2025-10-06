Having worked in a village pub for several years, a familiar face is now officially at the helm and has plans to offer something for everyone.

Becky Hall has managed the Red Lion in Caythorpe since March 2023, and now she has proudly announced that she is officially the owner of the pub that she loves.

One of the things she loves the most about the pub and restaurant is the feeling of bringing the community together and everyone knows everyone.

Becky Hall, the new owner of the Red Lion, Caythorpe. Photo: Iliffe Media

“For me, the village pub is full of community spirit and it should be a hub, where people in the village look out for each other,” Becky said, “It’s like an extended family.

“You can’t do this job unless you love it, and every member of the team here — from the kitchen to front of house to the bar — all loves what they do.”

Becky is keen to keep much of the Red Lion’s charm that has proven so popular over the years now that she’s in charge, “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it!” she said, but also to offer more to include all, old and young, in the pub, and is now CAMRA registered to be able to offer a wide range of ales.

A Children in Need fundraiser is planned for next month, with the staff all dressing up as Minions during the day.

The Red Lion at Caythorpe. Photo: Iliffe Media

“We want to offer something for everyone, of all age groups,” she said, “We’re hoping to be able to offer more events including a proper St Patrick’s Day celebration next year and launching a Beaujolais bottomless brunch, but we’re still doing our usual events like a proper Burn’s Night.”

As well as delicious main menus and a Sunday lunch option, Becky is hoping to launch a children’s menu soon, and has even reached out to the nearby Caythorpe Primary School to ask the pupils what food they’d like to see on the menu.

“We want to keep what works and what people love, but we want to be able to grow as well,” Becky added.