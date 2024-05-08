Work is to begin to restore a war memorial costing over £30,000.

A meeting with architects and contractors is due to take place this month as work begins to restore the Colsterworth War Memorial.

The project, which was awarded over £29,000 from the FCC Communities Foundation and £3,000 from the Colsterworth Festival of Remembrance (CFoR), is due to be completed by the end of June.

Colsterworth War Memorial. Photo: Google Maps

Councillor Caroline Hainsworth, chairperson of Colsterworth and District Parish Council, said: “We know from the support shown by the community that there is a tremendous sense of pride in the war memorial which commemorates the fallen from this area at the two World Wars.

“This project will preserve the war memorial for future generations, and it is great to see our vision for this important community asset moving closer to reality.

“We are extremely grateful for the funding FCC Communities Foundation and CFoR has given us and we’re looking forward to opening it to the public.”

The FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants to community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Penny Horne, of the FCC Communities Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Colsterworth War Memorial Restoration Project and pleased our funding will be able to help restore this special place for remembrance.

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that improve local communities and we’re looking forward to this one making a difference very soon.”