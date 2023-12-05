A recently retired firefighter has been awarded a lifetime achievement award for his services to Nottinghamshire Fire Service.

Firefighter Andrew Mumford who completed over 33 years of service as an on-call firefighter at Bingham fire station was recognised at the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service annual awards ceremony.

The event was held at Nottingham's Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Andrew Mumford joined the fire service in 1990. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Andrew Mumford with his colleagues at Bingham Fire Station. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Mumford was awarded the High Sherriff of Nottinghamshire's Lifetime Achievement Award and described as a worthy winner.