A foot health specialist will be walking away from her business after 21 years at the helm later this year – but a new owner will be stepping into her shoes.

Anne Stephens, 68, will retire from the Foot Health Practice, on St Catherine’s Road in Grantham at the end of July.

The address itself is currently listed on Rightmove for offers from £200,000.

However, fellow podiatrist and associate Stella Harvey, along with practice manager Michelle Howard, will be opening a new clinic in August on London Road and taking on the caseload.

Grantham-born Anne took over the business from its previous owner in 2004, having trained in podiatry in 1973 and worked in a number of places previously.

She said: “It’s been a fabulous business. We have some wonderful people who come to us and it's been a fitting finale 20 years to my career.”

She said the job had let her meet many interesting people.

“People often ask how I can bear to do feet,” she said.

“One is that proctologists come in in the morning to look at bottoms – making feet decidedly more civilised.

“Secondly, all I do is talk to nice people all day and it's lovely. It’s the most rewarding career.”

During her tenure, Anne has seen colleagues go on to do clinical specialisms in all lines of work, saving limbs and carrying out bone surgery, and she said she was proud to have been part of a profession where that was made possible.

Anne plans to travel and focus on photography in retirement.

Anne praised Stella, who has been an associate at the clinic for 15 years, calling her “absolutely wonderful” and “clinically fantastic”.

“It’s in really good hands,” she said.

Asked what her advice would be for taking on the business, she said: “Don’t sweat the small stuff. There’s always a business challenge, but that’s a good thing to have because that’s often when you learn the most.”

Anne’s last day will be July 31.

Stella’s new clinic at 25 London Road – a former chiropractic clinic – will be named Prisma Podiatry.

An open day will be held on August 8, ahead of the August 11 opening.

The new clinic will include some modernisations, including having its own website, with people able to book online and pay by card.

“Hopefully it will be easier for people to access some of the services.”

Stella plans to review prices to improve affordability.

“At the moment there’s a paucity of NHS podiatry services and there are some people who, idealistically, would be seen by the NHS but can’t due to funding issues,” said Stella.

She also plans a membership scheme to support those struggling financially.

Patients have already been informed of the switchover.

“I’d like to thank Anne for her support over the years as a colleague who’s more experienced than I am in so many ways, and also Michelle, the practice manager, for her ongoing support.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to provide services to the people of Grantham.”

Stella, who previously worked for the NHS and still lectures in podiatry when not working at the clinic, said: “I didn’t think I’d ever work privately initially… so the fact I’m taking on a practice is quite alien – but the reason I’m doing it is because I love my job and I’ve enjoyed coming here regularly for so many years.”

“I’m looking forward to the future.”