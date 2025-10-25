Beer lovers flock to historic Grantham church for Land of Hops and Glory
Organisers have said the opening day of this year’s Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival was an “absolute success”.
Grantham welcomed beer enthusiasts back to St Wulfram’s Church this week for the three-day Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival, which opened on Thursday and runs until today (Saturday).
Festival organiser Flick Hamnett-Day said: “We were delighted to welcome people back to the Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival held in the beautiful St Wulfram’s Church for 2025.
“Our opening day was a great success, with attendance higher than in previous years.”
She highlighted the role of volunteers in the event’s success, adding: “Our volunteers are knowledgeable and friendly and will help you to find a drink you enjoy.
“We thank them all for their time and dedication to make our event what it is today.”
Visitors praised the festival’s wide selection, including 72 cask ales, ten keg beers, 28 ciders, mead, cocktails and alcohol-free drinks.
Many guests commented on the high quality of the drinks and the historic surroundings, creating a relaxed atmosphere for catching up with friends.
Entertainment runs each evening and on Saturday, with hot food available.
The family- and dog-friendly festival runs midday to 11pm on Thursday and Friday, and midday to 10pm on Saturday.
Tickets remain available on the door, and festival-goers can use either a 2025 festival glass or bring their own lined glass for drinks.
Organisers urged visitors to drink responsibly while savouring the selection.