A reverend has released a book to help people through Lent.

Reverend Canon Andrew Hawes, based in Little Bytham, has released ‘Prayers of a Simple Heart Before God’.

The book aims to guide people through Lent, which is a 40-day period that begins on Ash Wednesday where Christians pray and fast in the lead up to Easter.

The front cover of 'Prayers Of A Simple Heart Before God'.

The Rev Andrew said: “The book provides a daily prayer poem which is my own reflection for the bible reading set for each day.

“The aim is to give people a start in thinking about their own life and the possibilities that they have to make a difference to the world around them.

Reverend Canon Andrew Hawes.

“The book itself has been road tested in 2021 and it worked then and should work now!”

The book is available to buy on Amazon.

