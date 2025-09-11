Memories rush at me, thick and fast, every time I visit Denton and its lovely traditional local, the Welby Arms.

Denton’s bucolic setting combined with its location - a short drive from the mainline railway station at Grantham - has made this pretty village a honeypot for commuters in recent decades.

The Welby Arms, Denton

But for me, it’s where my grandparents lived their whole life, tied to the Welby Estate which gives the pub its name, and where my mum lived a typically rural childhood.

It’s a hub of family memories, particularly The Welby.

Tucked just off the beaten track and around the corner from the honey-coloured village church, a good few weddings have been pre-toasted in its bar.

The Welby enjoyed a makeover when it was reopened in 2022

A handful of lost loved ones have been sent off here, too.

So the pub’s revival three years ago by local young professionals, Abbie and Jake, after many years of closure and short-lived openings, was welcome news, close to my family’s heart.

Arriving for an early evening reservation, there was a happy buzz of drinkers and diners, locals and not-quite-so-locals, welcoming in the weekend. A good sign.

The mains menu

We were quickly shown to a table within five easy footsteps of the bar and made to feel welcome and wanted.

A fairly standard thing to do if you want customers to part with their money and come back to do it again, but not something English customer service is always that good at. Another tick.

I personally prefer to opt for the pudding option than the starter, but I was persuaded to go for the sharing bread board with olives and balsamic.

The bread and olives sharing board

The bread, baked with rosemary, was tasty enough, but two medium slices between three and a big bowl packed with black and green olives - nicely marinated with chillies and capers - felt a little out of proportion.

It was nothing another slice or two wouldn’t have fixed - and we were given a tub to take home the leftover olives, so all good. A cracking bar snack over a glass of wine or two.

The mains are mostly pub classics, but it’s a good menu bolstered by tempting specials.

Fish and chips

Unlike many other country pubs given a new lease of life, it’s mercifully steered away from generic gastropub and hipster paths and stuck to its community roots. No pretentious dishes served up in petri dishes and plant pots here, thank you.

The portion size is generous and very good value for the prices which range from £13 to £16.50 - or £26.50 for the 10oz sirloin steak.

Such prices seen on an online menu sometimes leaves me wondering about the quality of the food, but the food is honest, well-cooked, and very, very tasty.

Pan fried salmon with parmentier potatoes and a veloute

While my nine-year-old went for his customary fish and chips, my wife, Jenny, ordered pan-fried salmon with parmentier potatoes, a pea and leak veloute and garlic oil.

I joined in the fishy mood - well it was Friday - and chose haddock, spring onion and sweet chilli fishcakes with fries and salad.

Two plump fishcakes arrived in a crispy coating - tasty with a nice balance of sweet and heat. A good dressing for the salad and basket of salty fries made for a lovely meal.

Haddock, spring onion and sweet chilli fishcakes

If you’re after a lighter fish dish, the salmon was it. Pan-fried with a very crispy skin, and accompanied by fried cubes of potato and a creamy veloute - refined mushy peas to you and me.

It all came together nicely, the sauce helping to lend moisture and flavour to the dish.

Sam’s fish and chips were another hearty meal and proved some eyes are bigger than their stomachs. Being a dutiful father - dad bods aren’t made without a bit of plate pilfering - I helped out.

The chips, like fat piano keys, were crispy and fluffy inside, while the tasty fish was coated in crunchy batter.

Can I tempt you with a dessert?

My main itself would have been plenty, but purely in the interests of offering you a full review, I ploughed on and took the bullet of dessert.

The Welby does great cheesecake, often topped off with a well-known choc bar.

This evening it was pieces of Crunchie sprinkled over a creamy white chocolate topping on a cracking biscuit base.

The Crunchie cheesecake

An absolute delight for sweet tooths, but potential disaster for the waistline, sparking a guilt-relieving run the next morning.

Sam claimed, curiously, that he still had room for another staple dish, the good old sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream. You can probably guess why I can vouch for its tastiness.

Sticky toffee pudding

The Welby has changed a lot since it’s revival, but they’ve done a difficult balancing act really well - preserving its traditional heart and character (keeping the locals happy) but giving it a modern look for a new generation of guests.

As the evening wore on, the thirty-something drinkers had quietly drifted away and replaced by locals at the bar. Another good sign of a village pub in decent health.

‘Alright mate?’

‘Yeah, getting owld’.

The Welby is still that kind of pub, thank the stars. And, for me at least, it’s still making memories.

The Welby Arms, Denton

Eat My Words

Out of five:

Food: All three fishy mains were well-cooked, tasty and plentiful and desserts hit the spot. More bread please ****

Drink: I had a pint of Our House IPA (Castle Rock) while Jenny had orange juice and lemonade, and Sam had a coke ****

Decor: Nice revamp of a traditional local ****

Staff: Polite and welcoming and quick service. Well worth a generous tip ****

Price: Top value - I paid £83.50 for a starter, three mains, two desserts and four drinks - breadboard £8, salmon £18, fishcakes £15.50, fish and chips £16, sticky toffee pudding £8, cheesecake £7.50, Our House (pint) £4.60, O/T juice (half-pint) £2.50, coke (half) £1.70, lemonade (half) £1.70 *****

Have you had a great meal? Share your own Eat My Words reviews or tell us where to try by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk