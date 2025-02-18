A horse rider is showing her gratitude for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance by stepping out for charity.

Grantham horse rider Ruth Ransome, 52, will join the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance’s inaugural ‘Side By Side Walk’ on March 23 at Sherwood Pines in Nottinghamshire.

The 5km stroll will raise awareness and funds for the charity that airlifted her to safety twice after serious horse-riding accidents.

Ruth Ransome will walk to raise awareness and funds for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. Photo: LNAA

In June 2009, Ruth was thrown from her horse and crushed beneath its weight, suffering multiple pelvic fractures.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance responded quickly, airlifting her to Lincoln County Hospital.

A second accident in October 2011 resulted in a broken leg, and once again, the air ambulance crew came to her aid.

Following her accidents, Ruth underwent extensive treatment and now has a femoral rod, a pelvic plate, and several bolts and screws in her pelvis.

Ruth said she is grateful to the air ambulance for their actions.

“The team did another incredible job of transporting me to hospital – the difference that LNAA’s critical care team makes when you have a serious injury and are in pain is outstanding,” she said.

The event offers an opportunity for past patients, supporters, and crew to connect, enjoy the outdoors, and support the air ambulance charity.

All proceeds will sustain the charity’s life-saving work.

For more information on the walk, visit www.ambucopter.org.uk/walk25.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance provides emergency medical services across a vast area, with an average of four missions per day.

With a current annual cost of £13 million, the charity relies heavily on public donations to continue its work.