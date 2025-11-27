Hundreds join Bottesford Toy Run as riders celebrate long-serving organiser
Hundreds joined a popular annual toy run as riders celebrated a long-serving organiser on Sunday.
A burst of sunshine lifted spirits as more than 200 bikers rode from Bottesford to Grantham and on to Melton Mowbray for the annual Toy Run, which marked the final year of organiser John Bartlett’s 35-year involvement.
Alex Goulder, who now leads the ride for the Nottingham branch of the Triumph Owners Motorcycle Club, guided 222 bikes in convoy from the Rutland Arms on November 23.
He said the morning began with drizzle but brightened quickly, helping riders raise a strong collection of toys for families supported by the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Alex praised police officers for stopping traffic on the A52 to allow the 230-strong group to leave safely.
He kept the ride between 30 and 40mph to ensure all riders stayed together.
John received a picture book capturing his 35 years of involvement, presented by club members in recognition of the role he played in building the Toy Run and its companion Easter Egg Run into two of the region’s most cherished motorcycling traditions.
Riders stopped at the Meres Leisure Centre for a civic reception organised by Grantham Town Council, where police cadets served drinks and mince pies.
Birch Wood School also sent students to help with collections along the route.
Alex said the turnout and support felt “fabulous” and that he now looks forward to organising the Easter run, which raises funds for the air ambulance.
Riders continued to Melton Mowbray and Birch Wood School to hand over toys for children with educational and developmental needs, continuing the charitable legacy that John established more than three decades ago.