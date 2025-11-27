Hundreds joined a popular annual toy run as riders celebrated a long-serving organiser on Sunday.

A burst of sunshine lifted spirits as more than 200 bikers rode from Bottesford to Grantham and on to Melton Mowbray for the annual Toy Run, which marked the final year of organiser John Bartlett’s 35-year involvement.

Alex Goulder, who now leads the ride for the Nottingham branch of the Triumph Owners Motorcycle Club, guided 222 bikes in convoy from the Rutland Arms on November 23.

More than 200 riders took part as the community honoured a long-serving organiser. Photo: RSM Photography

He said the morning began with drizzle but brightened quickly, helping riders raise a strong collection of toys for families supported by the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Alex praised police officers for stopping traffic on the A52 to allow the 230-strong group to leave safely.

He kept the ride between 30 and 40mph to ensure all riders stayed together.

The event marked a milestone year as a familiar face stepped back from leading the ride. Photo: RSM Photography

John received a picture book capturing his 35 years of involvement, presented by club members in recognition of the role he played in building the Toy Run and its companion Easter Egg Run into two of the region’s most cherished motorcycling traditions.

Riders stopped at the Meres Leisure Centre for a civic reception organised by Grantham Town Council, where police cadets served drinks and mince pies.

Birch Wood School also sent students to help with collections along the route.

Police, cadets and volunteers helped riders complete the well-supported charity run. Photo: RSM Photography

Alex said the turnout and support felt “fabulous” and that he now looks forward to organising the Easter run, which raises funds for the air ambulance.

John Bartlett (centre) was honoured at the event with a book of photographic memories. Photo: RSM Photography

A strong turnout and plenty of donations marked this year’s annual charity ride. Photo: RSM Photography

Sunshine helped create a strong turnout for the annual charity ride across three towns. Photo: RSM Photography

Riders filled the route with colour and goodwill. Photo: RSM Photography

Volunteers were on hand throughout the day. Photo: RSM Photography

Riders continued to Melton Mowbray and Birch Wood School to hand over toys for children with educational and developmental needs, continuing the charitable legacy that John established more than three decades ago.