A stretch of river has turned a different colour for the second time in a week.

The section of the River Witham in Wyndham Park, Grantham, has turned dark green today (Friday, March 28).

Ian Simmons, of Grantham Rivercare, says the Environment Agency and Anglian Water have been notified of the incident.

This is the second time the river has turned a different colour within a week, after it turned cloudy blue last Friday (March 21).

The section of river through Wyndham Park in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

The cause of last week’s colour change is still being investigated by Anglian Water as it is awaiting lab results to determine what sparked the occurrence.

This part of the river has turned various colours in the last few years, including red in 2024 and a brighter green in 2023.

LincsOnline has also contacted Anglian Water and the EA.