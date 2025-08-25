Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham RiverCare volunteers complete 150th clean-up on the River Witham - finding a dumped sofa among other items

By Eloise Gilmore
Published: 05:00, 25 August 2025

A group of volunteers have carried out their 150th river clean up, over 21 years of service.

Grantham RiverCare volunteers headed out on their milestone litter-pick on Saturday, August 16, on the River Witham.

Heavy rain had prevented the previous month’s outing — so there was even more than normal to collect.

Grantham RiverCare volunteers have carried out their 150th clean up. Photo: Grantham RiverCare
This included a sofa which had ended up in the river and had to be taken apart in situ to be removed in pieces, requiring a team of three in the river and four on the bank.

Other waste cleared included two heavy Herras fence bases, and large piece of carpet — which were taken out near Wyndham Park — a framed mirror, shopping trolley, part of a wheelchair, and various lengths of fishing line.

A shopping trolley and metal fencing bases were among the items removed. Photo: Grantham RiverCare
A sofa had to be dismantled in situ to be removed from the river. Photo: Grantham RiverCare
Grantham RiverCare volunteers have marked a milestone clean-up. Photo: Grantham RiverCare
They also picked out 25 glass bottles, 72 plastic bottles, 142 drinks cans, and dumped clothing, but noted a decrease in discarded vapes.

Grantham RiverCare’s next clean up will take place on September 20, with details available on the group’s Facebook page.

