The boundaries of the 1805 enclosure award was reported in the Stamford Mercury. ‘Beginning at the North end of a certain street in Grantham, in the said county of Lincoln, called Walkergate, at a Bridge there which divides the parish or lordship of Grantham aforesaid from the lordship of Manthorpe cum Little Gonerby, and proceeding in a Westerly direction from Thence by the middle of the river Mowbeck, which is the boundary of the said lordship of Manthorpe cum Little Gonerby, and divides the same from the parish or lordship of Grantham (except through the garden of Joseph Lawrence, Esquire, in Grantham aforesaid, where the bed or course of the said river hath been diverted, for the purpose of building a hot-house, and turned about twenty feet father into Manthorpe lordship than the same originally ran).

The River Mowbeck. Photo: Grantham Civic Society

Interestingly, Joseph Lawrence was allowed to divert the Mowbeck in order to grow exotic fruits in a hot-house. Pineapple growing was becoming very popular amongst the wealthy after successful cultivation in personally owned hot-houses in England in the 1770s. Pineapples were a produced for dinner parties and were said to be a ‘boastful sign of wealth’.

Within 50 years, pineapple growing had become more accessible to the general population and trade increased for accessories such as pineapple thermometers and pots.