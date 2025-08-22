Areas where children and teenagers risk their lives by jumping into rivers and lakes are being targeted in a new joint operation.

It's a partnership between South Kesteven District Council, the police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, working together to prevent anti-social behaviour and keep children safe.

Grantham Neighbourhood Policing Team community beat officer PC Mark Barr, and SKDC’s senior neighbourhoods officer Kati Conway at the lake at Belton House, where youngsters are known to swim after hours. Photo: Supplied

With school summer holidays in full swing, they visited areas where youths jump from bridges into rivers or swim in open water.

Areas patrolled included the River Witham at Claypole, Foston Ford, Belton House river and lake, as well as Denton Reservoir.

Water safety posters are displayed at each location highlighting the dangers and promoting the Float to Live message.

Council staff inspect at Foston. Photo: Supplied

SKDC’s cabinet member with responsibility for tackling anti-social behaviour, Virginia Moran (Ind), said: “Rivers and lakes may seem appealing on a hot summer day, but there are a multitude of hidden dangers such as shock or heart attack-inducing unexpected cold, strong underwater currents, unexpectedly shallow depths or submerged objects.”

The National Water Safety Forum reported 193 accidental water-related deaths in the UK in 2024, 41 of them children; 83% boys.

Claypole Bridge is a high-risk location, where groups of youths leap from the sides of the bridge into the Witham, which can be quite shallow and often lethally cold.

They also cause a hazard to motorists by gathering on the road bridge over the river, which is on a corner where the speed limit reduces from 60mph to 30mph.

A sign at Claypole Bridge promoting water safety. Photo: Supplied

There have been reports of anti-social behaviour towards motorists and residents of nearby Gretton Close as well as littering and loud music.

The River Witham in Claypole. Photo: Supplied

Police and council officers spoke to residents about the levels of ASB this year and encouraged them to report anything they witness. One Gretton Close resident said it was only a matter of time before someone was seriously hurt or worse.

Foston Ford often sees youths jump into shallow water. Evidence was found of littering, fly-tipping and fires, in what is an isolated location.

The ford at Foston. Photo: Supplied

At Belton House, issues at the river are compounded by youths swimming in the lake at night after the National Trust property has closed to visitors.

Denton Reservoir, deep, secluded and with a warren of different access points, is a popular location for swimming in hot weather, and illegal fishing.

Anyone engaged in anti-social behaviour can expect to be served with ASB warning letters by SKDC or Lincolnshire Police Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

PC Mark Barr, a community beat officer with Grantham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are acting upon reports of anti-social and dangerous behaviours at these locations.

“It seems far to frequent now that you read about a death in a river or in open water somewhere that could have been avoided.

“Our efforts are focused on preserving life through educating those involved about the risks they are taking, while seeking to tackle the anti-social behaviour that often accompanies what’s going on for the wellbeing of local residents.”

Anyone who witnesses reckless or anti-social behaviour should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, ideally using the What3Words app, which will provide a location within three metres squared. If someone is in danger, call 999.