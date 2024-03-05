A road is closed after a two-vehicle crash.

The vehicles crashed on Belvoir Road, near Grantham, at the junction of Long Lane, Belvoir Road and Woolsthorpe Road, just before 8.30am this morning (Tuesday, March 5).

Two drivers have been taken to hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Belvoir Road is closed after a crash. PICTURE: STOCK

The road remains closed while Leicestershire Police deals with the incident.

Motorists are asked to avoid the junction and travel through surrounding villages.