A road is closed after a HGV overturned into a hedge earlier today (Thursday, January 11).

The vehicle crashed into a hedge on the A52 near Holland Road Farm in Threekingham at 8.34am.

Lincolnshire Police were in attendance at the scene and say the road is likely to be closed for “some time”.

The HGV overturned into a hedge on the A52 at Threekingham. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Police attended the scene. Photo: RSM Photography

Officers also confirmed the lorry driver sustained injuries, but it is unknown if these are serious or minor.