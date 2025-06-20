A road has been closed after a ‘serious collision’ in the early hours of this morning (June 20).

Police say Green Lane is shut at the Toll Bar Road junction in Marston near Grantham as a result of an incident.

Police remain at the scene after a collision in the early hours of the morning. Photo: RSM Photography

The crash was reported at 1.46am.

A spokesman said: “Officers are currently on scene and expect to be there for some time while we carry out initial investigations, so please avoid the area if you can.”