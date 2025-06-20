Police close Green Lane in Marston after serious collision
Published: 06:29, 20 June 2025
| Updated: 10:26, 20 June 2025
A road has been closed after a ‘serious collision’ in the early hours of this morning (June 20).
Police say Green Lane is shut at the Toll Bar Road junction in Marston near Grantham as a result of an incident.
The crash was reported at 1.46am.
A spokesman said: “Officers are currently on scene and expect to be there for some time while we carry out initial investigations, so please avoid the area if you can.”