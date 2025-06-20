Home   Grantham   News   Article

Police close Green Lane in Marston after serious collision

By Andrew Brookes
andrew.brookes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:29, 20 June 2025
 | Updated: 10:26, 20 June 2025

A road has been closed after a ‘serious collision’ in the early hours of this morning (June 20).

Police say Green Lane is shut at the Toll Bar Road junction in Marston near Grantham as a result of an incident.

Police remain at the scene after a collision in the early hours of the morning. Photo: RSM Photography
Green Lane remains shut after 1.46am collision near Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
Green Lane closed after 1.46am crash sparks major police response. Photo: RSM Photography
Officers say they expect to be on the scene ‘for some time’. Photo: RSM Photography
The crash was reported at 1.46am.

A spokesman said: “Officers are currently on scene and expect to be there for some time while we carry out initial investigations, so please avoid the area if you can.”

