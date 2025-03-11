Traffic on a country lane was brought to a standstill this morning after a collision between a lorry and a supermarket delivery van.

The two vehicles attempted to pass on the narrow road before coming stuck.

Police forced to close the road as they attempted to help the lorry and Sainsbury’s van move on.

An onlooker caught these images as a lorry and delivery van collided at Gelston

Lincolnshire Police confirmed the incident took place on the B727 near Chestnut farm at Gelston this morning (March 11).

“It’s a non-injury collision involving the driver of a van and the driver of a lorry,” a police statement said, adding ‘minor damage’ was caused.

An onlooker caught these images as a lorry and delivery van collided at Gelston

An onlooker caught these images as a lorry and delivery van collided at Gelston

An onlooker caught these images as a lorry and delivery van collided at Gelston

“The van has been moved and is awaiting recovery.”

The incident was reported at 10.27am.