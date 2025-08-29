Police have closed a town centre road after being called to a concern for welfare this afternoon (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police urged the public to leave or avoid College Street in Grantham while officers responded.

They also advised residents nearby to remain indoors where possible.

A statement said: “We are asking members of the public to leave or avoid the area, and for residents to remain indoors where feasible to allow us time to respond to this safely, and with consideration for the dignity of those involved.”

The closure was reported under incident 147 of August 29.